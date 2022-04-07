Pelicans And Trail Blazers Final Injury Reports

The New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Louisiana on Thursday evening, and for the game the two squads have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.



The Pelicans (35-44) are the ninth seed in the Western Conference, while the Trail Blazers (27-52) are the 13th seed.

The Related stories on NBA basketball