Phoenix Suns And New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports For Game 2

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time for Game 2

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Game 2 of their first-round series on Tuesday evening in Arizona, and for the game the two squads have announced their injury reports (as of 10:30 Eastern Time). 

The Suns won Game 1 on Sunday, so they have a 1-0 series lead heading into Tuesday. 

They will look to take a 2-0 lead before heading back to New Orleans for the following two games. 

The Pelicans finished the year as the ninth seed, but made the playoffs via the play-in tournament. 

As for the Suns, they were the best team in the NBA this season. 

