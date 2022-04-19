Phoenix Suns And New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports For Game 2
The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time for Game 2
The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Game 2 of their first-round series on Tuesday evening in Arizona, and for the game the two squads have announced their injury reports (as of 10:30 Eastern Time).
The Suns won Game 1 on Sunday, so they have a 1-0 series lead heading into Tuesday.
They will look to take a 2-0 lead before heading back to New Orleans for the following two games.
The Pelicans finished the year as the ninth seed, but made the playoffs via the play-in tournament.
As for the Suns, they were the best team in the NBA this season.
