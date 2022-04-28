Skip to main content

Suns And Pelicans Injury Reports For Game 6

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Game 6 in Louisiana.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series at the Smoothie King Center on Thursday evening. 

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Suns who won a pivotal Game 5 with the series tied up at 2-2 on their home court in Arizona earlier in the week. 

The key in the series has been the young and hungry Pelicans unwillingness to back down, and the fact that the Suns have been without All-Star Devin Booker since the middle of Game 2.

The series did not have much hype coming into it, but has easily been one of the top matchups from an entertainment standpoint. 

The Suns are coming off making the NBA Finals last year, and had the best record in the entire NBA this season. 

As for the Pelicans, they did not make the playoffs last year, and have played the entire season without 2021 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson. 

A win for the Suns in Game 6 ends the series, while a win for the Pelicans forces a Game 7 back in Arizona. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Pelicans Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17674417_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Gary Payton II

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17763014_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriros Eliminated The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17864118_168388303_lowres
News

Breaking Down Denver Nuggets Roster Heading Into NBA Offseason

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18165865_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Eliminated The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17667327_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Had A Lot To Say On Twitter On Thursday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_15850973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz And Mavs Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Devin Booker's Injury Status For Game 6 On Thursday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17082613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status For Game 6 On Thursday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago