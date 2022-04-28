Suns And Pelicans Injury Reports For Game 6

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Game 6 in Louisiana.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series at the Smoothie King Center on Thursday evening.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Suns who won a pivotal Game 5 with the series tied up at 2-2 on their home court in Arizona earlier in the week.

The key in the series has been the young and hungry Pelicans unwillingness to back down, and the fact that the Suns have been without All-Star Devin Booker since the middle of Game 2.

The series did not have much hype coming into it, but has easily been one of the top matchups from an entertainment standpoint.

The Suns are coming off making the NBA Finals last year, and had the best record in the entire NBA this season.

As for the Pelicans, they did not make the playoffs last year, and have played the entire season without 2021 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson.

A win for the Suns in Game 6 ends the series, while a win for the Pelicans forces a Game 7 back in Arizona.

