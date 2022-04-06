Suns Injury Report Against The Clippers

Suns Final Injury Report Against The Clippers
The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Phoenix Suns are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Suns against the Clippers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Suns come into the game having already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference.
They are 63-16 in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.
