Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Mavs

Trail Blazers Very Long Injury Report Against The Mavs

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury report for Friday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The final injury report for the Trail Blazers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Ten players for the Trail Blazers have been ruled out for the contest. 

They have had a disappointing season, and are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-53 record in the 80 games that they have played in this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

