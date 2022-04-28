Jazz And Mavs Injury Reports For Game 6

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports for Game 6 on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Salt Lake City on Thursday evening for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series, and a win for the Mavs moves them on to the second-round of the playoffs.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The Jazz had the best record in the regular season last year, and lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

They are now on the verge of another shortcoming in the playoffs, and if they fail to get out of the first-round plenty will speculate about the future of All-Star duo Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

The pair have failed to make the Western Conference Finals during their tenure together, and a first-round loss would be regression.

Meanwhile, the Mavs have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in two straight seasons, so a win in the series would be massive improvement.

This is their first season being coached by former NBA All-Star and Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd.

