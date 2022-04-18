Game 2 Injury Reports For Jazz And Mavs

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports for Monday's Game 2 contest.

The Utah Jazz are once again playing on the road in Texas against the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening.

The Jazz currently have a 1-0 lead in the series after taking Game 1 on Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

For Monday, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report.

After Monday's showdown the two teams will head to Salt Lake City for Games 3 and 4.

Therefore, the game is big one for the Mavs, who will not want to be down 2-0 heading on the road.

The Related stories on NBA basketball