Game 2 Injury Reports For Jazz And Mavs

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports for Monday's Game 2 contest.

The Utah Jazz are once again playing on the road in Texas against the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening.   

The Jazz currently have a 1-0 lead in the series after taking Game 1 on Saturday afternoon in Dallas.  

For Monday, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time). 

NBA's official injury report. 

After Monday's showdown the two teams will head to Salt Lake City for Games 3 and 4. 

Therefore, the game is big one for the Mavs, who will not want to be down 2-0 heading on the road. 

