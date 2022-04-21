Jazz's Injury Report Against The Mavs For Game 3
The Utah Jazz have announced their injury report for Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake cIty for Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Jazz has been updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time.
The series is tied up at 1-1 after the Jazz won the first game, and the Mavs won their most recent game on Tuesday in Dallas.
