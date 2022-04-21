Skip to main content

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Mavs For Game 3

The Utah Jazz have announced their injury report for Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake cIty for Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Jazz has been updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The series is tied up at 1-1 after the Jazz won the first game, and the Mavs won their most recent game on Tuesday in Dallas. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17967136_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Mavs For Game 3

By Ben Stinar51 seconds ago
USATSI_15850973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs Injury Report Against The Jazz for Game 3

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_18041898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets For Game 3

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_16353560_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Massive Injury Update On Khris Middleton

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17903258_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report For Game 3

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_11604623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 3 Against Warriors

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_17951520_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report For Game 3 Against Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17966511_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Surprising Injury Report For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17505584_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What DeMar DeRozan Said After The Bulls Won Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago