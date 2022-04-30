Timberwolves And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
The Grizzlies have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win advances them to the second-round of the playoffs and a loss for the Timberwolves sends them into the offseason.
A win for the T-Wolves sends the series to seven games, and Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.
For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.
Naz Reid, who was questionable due to personal reasons has been ruled out in the final update.
The Grizzlies finished last season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and lost to the Utah Jazz in just five games.
This season they finished as the second seed, and were heavy betting favorites in the first-round.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have one of the best rosters in basketball with D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Therefore, the betting markets clearly did not take that into account as this series has the potential to be the only one that goes seven games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE.