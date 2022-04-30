Timberwolves And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies have finalized their injury reports for Game 6.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Grizzlies have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win advances them to the second-round of the playoffs and a loss for the Timberwolves sends them into the offseason.

A win for the T-Wolves sends the series to seven games, and Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

Naz Reid, who was questionable due to personal reasons has been ruled out in the final update.

The Grizzlies finished last season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and lost to the Utah Jazz in just five games.

This season they finished as the second seed, and were heavy betting favorites in the first-round.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have one of the best rosters in basketball with D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Therefore, the betting markets clearly did not take that into account as this series has the potential to be the only one that goes seven games.

