Trae Young's Injury Status For Heat-Hawks Game

Trae Young is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, their best player Trae Young is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday."

The superstar point guard has impressive averages of 27.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest in 38 games.

He is in his fifth season in the NBA and has led the Hawks to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

On Saturday night, Young had 29 points and nine assists (the Hawks won 114-103 on the road over the Toronto Raptors in Canada).

Right now, they are 21-22 in 43 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference (2.5 games behind the Heat).

The Hawks come into the day in the middle of a two-game winning streak and a solid 11-9 in the 20 games they have hosted at State Farm Arena.

In 2021, Young led them to the Eastern Conference Finals, and last season they lost to the Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Heat enter the matchup with a 24-20 record in 44 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the east.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

However, the Heat are just 9-11 in the 20 games they have played on the road away from Miami, Florida.