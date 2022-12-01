Trail Blazers And Lakers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in California on Wednesday night.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Trail Blazers will be without Damian Lillard, Josh Hart, Keon Johnson, Gary Payton II and Nassir Little.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have ruled out Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Blazers will start Simons, Winslow, Grant, Watford, Nurkic on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Beverley, Schroder, Reaves, James, Davis on Wednesday."

The Trail Blazers come into the game 1-4 in their last five games, and this will be their sixth game in a row playing without Lillard (their best player).

They are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with an 11-10 record in their first 21 games, and this will be the second night of a back-to-back (they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 118-112 in Oregon on Tuesday).

The Lakers enter the night as the 13th seed in the west with a 7-12 record in their first 19 games.

They are coming off a 116-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers at home on Monday night (they blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter).

At home, the Lakers are 5-6 in 11 games and 5-5 in their last ten games overall.