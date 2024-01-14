Tyler Herro is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

UPDATE: Tyler Herro is available.

On Sunday evening, the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets will face off in Florida.

For the game, the Heat could be without one of their best players, as Tyler Herro is on the injury report.

Herro also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).

Via Underdog NBA: "Tyler Herro (shoulder) questionable for Sunday."

Herro has played in 19 games and is averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range.

The Heat are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-16 record in their first 38 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games and have gone 11-7 in the 18 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

Most recently, the Heat beat the Orlando Magic (at home) by a score of 99-96.

Duncan Robinson led the team with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Following the Hornets, the Heat will travel to New York to face off against Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-28 record in their first 36 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are 1-9 over their last ten games.

Following Sunday's matchup with the Heat, the Hornets will travel to New Orleans to face off against the Pelicans on Wednesday.