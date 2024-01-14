Skip to main content

    UPDATE: Tyler Herro's Current Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

    Tyler Herro is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

    UPDATE: Tyler Herro is available.  

    On Sunday evening, the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets will face off in Florida.

    For the game, the Heat could be without one of their best players, as Tyler Herro is on the injury report. 

    Herro also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).  

    Via Underdog NBA: "Tyler Herro (shoulder) questionable for Sunday."

    Herro has played in 19 games and is averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range. 

    The Heat are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-16 record in their first 38 games. 

    They are 6-4 over their last ten games and have gone 11-7 in the 18 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida. 

    Most recently, the Heat beat the Orlando Magic (at home) by a score of 99-96. 

    Duncan Robinson led the team with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists. 

    Following the Hornets, the Heat will travel to New York to face off against Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. 

    As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-28 record in their first 36 games. 

    They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are 1-9 over their last ten games. 

    Following Sunday's matchup with the Heat, the Hornets will travel to New Orleans to face off against the Pelicans on Wednesday. 

    More on the Miami Heat can be read here 

    © 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.