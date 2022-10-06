Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Heat-Nets Game

Skip to main content
According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Tyler Herro has been ruled out for Thursday’s preseason game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat played their first preseason game of the year when they hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

They lost the game by a score of 121-111, and Tyler Herro hurt his knee during the game. 

On Thursday evening, they will visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York, and according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Herro has been ruled out for the contest.

Chiang: "Tyler Herro will not play tonight against the Nets after banging knees in Tuesday’s preseason opener. Victor Oladipo also expected to be out again. Gabe Vincent (knee tendinitis) is questionable."

Herro is fresh off winning the 6th Man of The Year Award and averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. 

He also recently signed a massive extension with the team (ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the deal was worth $130 million). 

Therefore, they are likely being cautious with the former Kentucky star since it's only the preseason. 

After the Nets, the Heat will play three more preseason games (against the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans).

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19, when they host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls in Florida.

The Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference this past season.

They came just one game away from the NBA Finals when they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. 

