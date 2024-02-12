Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report for Monday's game.

UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available.

On Monday evening, the Indiana Pacers will be in North Carolina to face off against the Charlotte Hornets.

For the game, the Pacers could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.

Via Rotoworld Basketball: "Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) questionable Monday"

Haliburton has played in 41 games and is averaging 22.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range.

The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-24 record in 54 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games and most recently beat the New York Knicks by a score of 125-111 at Madison Square Garden.

In 30 minutes of playing time, Haliburton had 22 points, three rebounds, 12 assists and one block while shooting 7/14 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range.

Following the Hornets, the Pacers will travel to Canada to face off against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening.

As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-41 record in 52 games.

They are 1-9 over their last ten games and most recently beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 115-106.

Miles Bridges led the team with 25 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

Following the Pacers, the Hornets will remain at home to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening in North Carolina.