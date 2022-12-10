Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Indianapolis on Saturday evening.

For the game, they will have one of their best players available, as Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (groin) available to play Saturday."

The former 12th-overall pick is off to a fantastic start to the season with averages of 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists per contest and 1.8 steals per contest in 24 games.

He is also shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.

The Pacers have been very impressive to start the season, considering they did not come into the year with high expectations.

They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and 14-12 in their first 26 games.

Haliburton was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Pacers in the middle of last season, so this is his first full season playing for the franchise.

With the way he has played, there is no question that he should be in consideration for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

At home, the Pacers have been good, with an 8-4 record in 12 games, and they are coming off a 121-111 win over the Washington Wizards (at home) on Friday night.

As for the Nets, they will be playing without the majority of their best players for the night.

They are one spot ahead of the Pacers (fourth seed) with a 15-12 record in their first 27 games.

On the road, they have gone 5-7 in 12 games outside of Brooklyn, New York.