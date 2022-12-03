Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available for Friday night's game between the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz.

On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers will be in Salt Lake City to face off with the Utah Jazz.

For the game, they will have their best player in the lineup, as Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (groin) listed available to play Friday."

The former 11th-overall pick is off to a stellar start to his third season in the NBA.

He is averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 11.2 assists per contest (the assists lead the entire NBA).

In addition, he has been playing well on defense, averaging 1.8 steals per contest.

The Pacers did not come into the season with high expectations, but they have gotten off to an excellent start.

Currently, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-9 record in their first 21 games.

On the road, the Pacers have a 5-5 record in ten games, and they are 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

With the way they have played to start the season, they look like a team who will make the NBA Playoffs.

Last season, they were the 13th seed in the east with a 25-57 record.

As for the Jazz, they are 13-11 in their first 24 games.

After a hot start, they have cooled off and gone 3-7 in their last ten games.

Currently, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference but only 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

At home, they are 7-3 in ten games.