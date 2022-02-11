Knicks Long Injury Report For Game With Warriors

Update: Mitchell Robinson is available to play, while Nerlens Noel has been ruled out.

Update: RJ Barrett has been ruled out, while Quentin Grimes will be available to play.

The New York Knicks are facing off with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening in San Francisco, California, and for the game they have several players on the injury report.

The injury report for the Knicks against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Derrick Rose and Luka Samanic have been ruled out for the game, while Mitchell Robinson, Nerlens Noel and Quentin Grimes are questionable and RJ Barrett is doubtful.

The Knicks come into the game in a big slump as they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just 2-8 in their last ten games.

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24-31 in 55 games played on the season.

