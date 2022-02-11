Knicks Long Injury Report For Game With Warriors

Skip to main content
Final Update Of Knicks Injury Report For Game With Warriors

Final Update Of Knicks Injury Report For Game With Warriors

The New York Knicks are in San Francisco to face off with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The New York Knicks are in San Francisco to face off with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Update: Mitchell Robinson is available to play, while Nerlens Noel has been ruled out. 

Update: RJ Barrett has been ruled out, while Quentin Grimes will be available to play.   

The New York Knicks are facing off with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening in San Francisco, California, and for the game they have several players on the injury report.    

The injury report for the Knicks against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Derrick Rose and Luka Samanic have been ruled out for the game, while Mitchell Robinson, Nerlens Noel and Quentin Grimes are questionable and RJ Barrett is doubtful.   

The Knicks come into the game in a big slump as they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just 2-8 in their last ten games.  

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24-31 in 55 games played on the season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17608600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Long Injury Report For Game With Warriors

27 seconds ago
USATSI_15949152_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After Getting Traded

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17602615_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

5 minutes ago
USATSI_16903451_168388303_lowres
News

Kristaps Porzingis Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

23 minutes ago
USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Knicks

24 minutes ago
USATSI_17481201
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Knicks-Warriors Game

25 minutes ago
USATSI_16407324_168388303_lowres
News

Suns Reportedly Trade For Former Player

25 minutes ago
USATSI_16407323_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Suns

26 minutes ago
USATSI_16407368_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report For Finals Rematch Against The Bucks

56 minutes ago