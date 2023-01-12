Collin Sexton Makes A Huge Announcement On Thursday

Thought to be a team tanking for the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft at the start of this season, the Utah Jazz have been one of the pleasant surprises this year.

Led by veterans like Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and a key young talent in Lauri Markkanen, the Jazz have an assortment of talent on their roster, making them a tough team to play night-in and night-out.

One of these key players a part of the team’s supporting cast is Collin Sexton, who was dealt to the Jazz in the offseason trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sexton has played well for the Jazz this season, averaging 14.1 points and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 38.6 percent from three-point range, but the young guard has missed the team’s last five games due to a hamstring injury.

On Thursday, Collin Sexton spoke to the media and he gave an update on where he is in his progress to return to the floor.

“I feel good. [I’ll be] back tomorrow,” Sexton said via Eric Walden from The Salt Lake Tribune. “Definitely excited to be back on the floor. … We pushed it yesterday a lot, we’ve been pushing it this past week, and then pushed it again today. I feel good. I’m excited — I’m ready to go.”

As things stand right now, the Utah Jazz are 21-23 on the season and own the 9-seed in the Western Conference.

Losing seven of their last nine games, the Jazz currently find themselves in a rough patch and getting Collin Sexton back will be a much-needed boost to their second-unit.

Should everything check out in shootaround and pre-game warmups, it seems like Sexton will be returning on Friday against the Orlando Magic after his short stint on the team’s injury list. Whether or not he will have a minutes restriction is not yet known, as the Jazz have yet to make a formal announcement on if Sexton will indeed play.

