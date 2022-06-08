Very Important Player Still Remains On Warriors Injury Report For Game 3

Otto Porter Jr. is still listed as questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts.

The Golden State Warriors are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, but for the game they could be without key role player Otto Porter Jr.

The former third overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft is still listed as questionable due to a foot injury.

However, he had been on the injury report for the first two games of the series, but ultimately ended up playing.

While he is not a star like Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, he is still a very important role player who averaged nearly nine points per game on 37% shooting from the three-point range during the regular season.

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 heading into the third game.

