Warriors And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks will face off in Wisconsin.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins, while Draymond Green has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Joe Ingles and Jrue Holiday, while Khris Middleton has been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Carter, Allen, Middleton, Giannis, Lopez on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Poole, Thompson, Draymond Green, Looney on Tuesday."

The Warriors are coming off an impressive 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics in San Francisco on Saturday night.

They are 14-13 in their first 27 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz and for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, the Warriors are 2-11 in the 13 games they have played away from the Chase Center.

As for the Bucks, they are coming off a disappointing 97-92 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night in Texas.

They are 19-7 in 26 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks have been phenomenal at home, with a 12-3 record in 15 games.

In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Championship, while the Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship, which was their fourth title in eight seasons.