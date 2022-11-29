Warriors And Mavs Injury Reports

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala (he has yet to play in a game so far this season).

Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Tyler Dorsey and McKinley Wright IV.

NBA's official injury reports

Coming into the night, the Warriors are playing some of the best basketball of their season.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Currently, the Warriors are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-10 record in their first 21 games.

The biggest struggle for the Warriors has been their play on the road (2-9 in 11 games), but they are coming off a 137-114 win in Minnesota against the Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon at the Target Center.

Even though they got off to a slow start to the season, the west has been extremely close, so the Warriors are only 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed in the conference.

As for the Mavs, they have gone in the opposite direction, losing each of their last four games and going 3-7 in their last ten games.

Heading into Tuesday night, the Mavs are the 11th seed in the west with a 9-10 record in their first 19 games.

However, they are a very impressive 8-3 in the 11 games they have played at home.