Skip to main content

Warriors And Mavs Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 10:30 Eastern Time).   

The Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala (he has yet to play in a game so far this season).   

Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Tyler Dorsey and McKinley Wright IV. 

NBA's official injury reports 

NBA's official injury reports 

Coming into the night, the Warriors are playing some of the best basketball of their season.  

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games. 

Currently, the Warriors are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-10 record in their first 21 games.  

The biggest struggle for the Warriors has been their play on the road (2-9 in 11 games), but they are coming off a 137-114 win in Minnesota against the Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon at the Target Center. 

Even though they got off to a slow start to the season, the west has been extremely close, so the Warriors are only 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed in the conference.

As for the Mavs, they have gone in the opposite direction, losing each of their last four games and going 3-7 in their last ten games. 

Heading into Tuesday night, the Mavs are the 11th seed in the west with a 9-10 record in their first 19 games.

However, they are a very impressive 8-3 in the 11 games they have played at home. 

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here 

USATSI_19505540_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Mavs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13575784_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge News About Markelle Fultz

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18365028_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Warriors-Mavericks Game On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19511872_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LeBron James' Injury Status In Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19521944_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Woj Provides Injury Update On Karl-Anthony Towns

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19522535_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's 4-Word Quote Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16152541_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19410468_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Diagnosis Revealed

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17868074_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Injury Status In Magic-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar