Warriors And Pacers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers are facing off in California at the Chase Center.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins and Andrew Iguodala, while Jordan Poole has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, James Johnson, Daniel Theis, Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte.

Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen have both been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Poole, Thompson, Draymond Green, Looney on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Nembhard, Mathurin, Hield, Nesmith, Smith on Monday."

The Warriors got off to a slow start to the season but are playing much better as of late.

They are 13-11 in their first 24 games and 7-3 in their last ten games (they are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).

At home, they have been brilliant, with an 11-1 record in 12 games at the Chase Center.

As for the Pacers (12-11), they are one of the big surprises of the 2022-23 season.

They came into the year with no expectations but are currently tied with the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have cooled off as of late, going 5-5 in their last ten games and they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Pacers are 5-7 in 12 games.