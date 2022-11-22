Warriors And Pelicans Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

Kevon Looney has been upgraded to available.

As for the Pelicans, they will be without Kira Lewis Jr., E.J. Liddell, Dereon Seabron and Trey Murphy III.

Zion Williamson has been upgraded to available after missing each of the last three games.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Poole, DiVincenzo, Lamb, Kuminga, Looney on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pelicans will start McCollum, Jones, Ingram, Williamson, Valanciunas on Monday."

The Warriors will be without most of their top players, so getting a win over the Pelicans on the road will be tough.

They are 1-8 in their first nine road games and 8-9 in 17 total games on the season.

The defending NBA Champions are the 11th seed in the Western Conference, but they are only 3.5 games behind the Utah Jazz, who are in first.

In addition, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

As for the Pelicans, they are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the west.

They have a 9-7 record in their first 16 games but are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

At home, they have a 5-3 record in eight games played in Louisiana.