Warriors And Thunder Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in Oklahoma.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

Andre Iguodala has been ruled (he is the only player in the injury report for the Warriors).

As for the Thunder, they will be without Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, Eugene Omoruyi, Jeremiah Earl-Robinson, Lindy Waters III and Aleksej Pokusevski.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the seventh seed in the Western Conference and have a 25-24 record in 49 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, the team has struggled in a big way, going just 6-18 in the 24 games they have played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco (they are an impressive 19-6 at home).

As for the Thunder, they were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league but have played very well over the last few weeks.

Right now, they are 24-25 in 49 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the west (only one game behind the Warriors and Mavs).

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 15-10 in the 25 games they have hosted at home in Oklahoma City.

The franchise has yet to make the NBA Playoffs since 2020 (when they had Chris Paul), while the Warriors won the NBA Championship in 2022 for the fourth time in eight seasons.