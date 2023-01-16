Warriors And Wizards Injury Reports For Monday's Game

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards have announced their injury reports.

On Monday afternoon, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Washington, D.C.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson.

As for the Wizards, they will be without Vernon Carey Jr., Devon Dotson, Bradley Beal and Isaiah Todd.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors are coming off a 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois on Sunday afternoon (Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 43 points and 13 rebounds).

They are now just 4-17 in the 21 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center (17-5 in 22 games at home).

Through 43 games, the Warriors are 21-22, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-25 record in 43 games.

On Friday, they lost 112-108 to the New York Knicks (at home) and allowed point guard Jalen Brunson to have 34 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

However, the Wizards are 6-4 in their last ten games and a solid 11-9 in the 20 games they have hosted in Washington, D.C.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Over the preseason, the Wizards and Warriors played two games in Japan.