Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their starting lineup and injury report for Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are taking on the New York Knicks in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, they have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga have both been upgraded to available.

The starting lineup for the Warriors has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Poole, Thompson, Moody, Draymond Green, Looney on Tuesday."

The Warriors are coming off a 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors in Canada Sunday evening.

They are 15-16 in their first 31 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, the Warriors are 3-14 in 17 games away from the Chase Center (they are 12-12 at home).

Even though the defending NBA Champions have not gotten off to a good start to the season, the west has been close.

Right now, they are only 5.0 games behind Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed (and 3.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the fourth seed).

Going up against the Knicks won't be easy.

They come into the night in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (the longest active streak in the NBA) and are 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

The Knicks are 17-13 in 30 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are 7-7 in 14 games at home.