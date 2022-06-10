BREAKING: Warriors Finalized Injury Report For Game 4

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday evening against the Boston Celtics.

NBA's official injury report

Steph Curry, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala have all been upgraded to available for the game.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman remains ruled out for the contest.

The Warriors are in a 2-1 hole, so they will need to win on Friday night to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 deficit.

Game 3 of the series was on Wednesday evening in Boston, and the Celtics won the game by a score of 116-100.

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday night.

