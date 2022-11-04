Warriors Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana taking on the New Orleans Pelicans, and for the game, they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.

Steph Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have all been ruled out for the contest.

NBA's official injury report

Their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Poole, Moody, Kuminga, Anthony Lamb, Looney on Friday."

They will be without most of their top players for the game.

Currently, the team is 3-6 in the nine games they have played this season.

They are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak (three of the teams did not make the 2022 NBA Playoffs).

It's not been a good start to the season for the defending NBA Champions, but there are still 73 more games to play.

With all of these core players out of the lineup, it will be a good chance for Jordan Poole to have a big game.

The former Michigan star is averaging 16.1 points and 4.7 assists per contest to start the season.

As for the Pelicans, they come into the game with a 4-3 record in their first seven games.

They lost their most recent game on Wednesday evening against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.

This will be the front end of a back-to-back for the Pelicans as they will play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night in Georgia at State Farm Arena.