Warriors Surprising Game 5 Injury Report Against Celtics

Warriors Intriguing Game 5 Injury Report Against Celtics
The Golden State Warriors have announced their initial injury report for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, which will take place against the Boston Celtics on Monday night at the Chase Center.
Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are both listed as questionable for the game, while James Wiseman has been ruled out.
Steph Curry, who had been on the injury report for Game 4, is not on the injury report for Monday's contest.
Curry injured his foot at the end of Wednesday's Game 3, but he played in Game 4 and erupted for 43 points and ten rebounds.
The Warriors won the game 107-97 on Friday night to tie up the series at 2-2.
