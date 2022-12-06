Wizards Give An Update On Bradley Beal's Injury

Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers and the team has revealed more details about the severity of his injury.

The Washington Wizards have been a very streaky team through the first quarter of the 2022-23 NBA season and with a very small margin for error in the Eastern Conference, they will need to find consistency moving forward in order to potentially make it back to the playoffs for just the second time in the last five seasons.

However, it appears as if they will need to have others step up outside of Bradley Beal, as the Wizards’ star guard is going to be sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

On Monday, Washington released a statement on Beal’s health, stating that he had been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI examination and that he will miss the team’s next three games and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Bradley Beal left Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter and went back to the Wizards’ locker room due to an unspecified injury at the time. After the game, Washington head coach Wes Unseld Jr. told reporters that Beal had a hamstring strain.

Already missing five games due to being in the league’s health and safety protocols, as well as another game due to a right thigh contusion, Beal will once again be forced to watch his team from the sideline due to an injury this season.

In 18 games this season, Beal has averaged a team-high 22.9 points and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor.

Losing six of their last seven games now, the Wizards will play the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers on the road in their next two games before heading home to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Beal will be out for all three of these games and it is possible that he could be sidelined even longer by the team depending on how he feels over this next week.

