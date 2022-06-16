Who's On The Warriors Injury Report For Game 6?
The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report as of 5:30 Eastern Time for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.
Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala remain listed as questionable, while James Wiseman is ruled out for the contest.
The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win on the night would make them the 2022 NBA Champions.
Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics can force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center on Sunday night in California if they win.
The Warriors won Game 5 by a score of 104-94 on Monday night.
