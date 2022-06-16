Skip to main content

Who's On The Warriors Injury Report For Game 6?

The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report as of 5:30 Eastern Time for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report as of 5:30 Eastern Time for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the TD Garden.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala remain listed as questionable, while James Wiseman is ruled out for the contest.   

The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win on the night would make them the 2022 NBA Champions. 

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics can force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center on Sunday night in California if they win. 

The Warriors won Game 5 by a score of 104-94 on Monday night. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18345192_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Who's On The Warriors Injury Report For Game 6?

By Ben Stinar23 seconds ago
USATSI_17595270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Latest Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17691365_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Possible Trade Destinations For 76ers Forward Tobias Harris

By Brett Siegel45 minutes ago
USATSI_18422604_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Boston Celtics Could Be Without Starter For Game 6 On Thursday Against Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18227922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors-Celtics: Latest Injury Reports For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17955531_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Rockets-Mavericks Trade Involving Christian Wood

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17692562_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets Expected To Take Paolo Banchero In 2022 NBA Draft

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Star NBA Player Has Been Traded

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18290907_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago