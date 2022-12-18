The Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.

UPDATE: Patrick Beverley has been downgraded to doubtful.

On Sunday night, the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Wizards have ruled out Delon Wright, Isaiah Todd and Rui Hachimura.

Bradley Beal is listed as questionable.

As for the Lakers, they will be without Anthony Davis, Wenyen Gabriel, Scotty Pippen Jr., Cole Swider and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

LeBron James is listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Wizards come into the game on a nine-game losing streak, which is currently the longest in the entire NBA.

After starting out 11-10 in their first 21 games, they are now 11-19 in 30 games.

Currently, the Wizards are the 12th seed in the Western Conference and 3-12 in the 15 games that they have played on the road.

In their most recent game, they lost 102-93 to the Los Angeles Clippers in California on Saturday.

As for the Lakers, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-16 record in their first 28 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5 and are 7-7 in the 14 games that they have played at home.

In their most recent game, they defeated the Denver Nuggets 126-108 at home on Friday night.

The Lakers and Wizards faced off earlier this month in Washington, D.C., and the Lakers won 130-119.

Davis had 55 points and 17 rebounds, while the Wizards were led by Kristaps Porzingis, who had 27 points and nine rebounds.