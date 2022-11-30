Skip to main content

Wizards And Nets Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center in New York.   

For the game, both teams have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.  

The Wizards will be without Delon Wright, Isaiah Todd, Rui Hachimura, Devon Dotson, Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr. 

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without Ben Simmons, Alondes Williams, Yuta Watanabe T.J. Warren.

David Duke Jr. is listed as questionable.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Wizards come into the game tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are 11-10 in their first 21 games and 6-4 in their last ten games. 

On the road, they have gone 3-6 in the nine games they have played away from Washington, D.C.  

In their last game, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-127 on Monday night at home.  

As for the Nets, they come into the game with an 11-11 record in their first 22 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the east. 

At home, they are 6-4 in the ten games they have hosted at Barclays Center (and are also 6-4 in their last ten games overall). 

After starting out the season slow, the Nets have been playing better as of late.

They have won their last two games against the Orlando Magic (Sunday) and Portland Trail Blazers (Monday). 

The Wizards missed the postseason in 2022 (12th seed), while the Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

USATSI_19521587_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards And Nets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19117234_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19396112_168388303_lowres
Injuries

76ers And Cavs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19446922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

C.J. McCollum's Status For Raptors-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17803493_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Heat-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19501578_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19289222_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Blazers-Lakers Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18015856_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch 76ers-Cavaliers Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19527907_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Blazers' Damian Lillard Nearing A Return From Injury

By Brett Siegel