Wizards And Nets Injury Reports

On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center in New York.

For the game, both teams have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.

The Wizards will be without Delon Wright, Isaiah Todd, Rui Hachimura, Devon Dotson, Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr.

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without Ben Simmons, Alondes Williams, Yuta Watanabe T.J. Warren.

David Duke Jr. is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Wizards come into the game tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 11-10 in their first 21 games and 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have gone 3-6 in the nine games they have played away from Washington, D.C.

In their last game, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-127 on Monday night at home.

As for the Nets, they come into the game with an 11-11 record in their first 22 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the east.

At home, they are 6-4 in the ten games they have hosted at Barclays Center (and are also 6-4 in their last ten games overall).

After starting out the season slow, the Nets have been playing better as of late.

They have won their last two games against the Orlando Magic (Sunday) and Portland Trail Blazers (Monday).

The Wizards missed the postseason in 2022 (12th seed), while the Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.