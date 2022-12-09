Wizards And Pacers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers have finalized their injury repots and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers are hosting the Washington Wizards in Indianapolis.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Wizards will be without Devon Dotson, Rui Hachimura, Delon Wright, Isaiah Todd, Bradley Beal, Vernon Carey Jr., Will Barton and Johnny Davis.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis has been upgraded to available.

As for the Pacers, Daniel Theis, Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson have been ruled out.

Myles Turner and James Johnson have been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wizards will start Morris, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield, Smith, Turner on Friday."

The Wizards have a talented roster, and got off to a solid start to the season.

However, they have struggled in a big way as of late.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak, and 3-7 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Wizards are 11-14 in their first 25 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have gone 3-9 in the 12 games they have played outside of Washington, D.C.

The Pacers have been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2022-23 NBA season.

They came into the year with minimal expectations, but find themselves tied with the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Through 25 games, the Pacers are 13-12, and they are 7-4 in 11 games at home.