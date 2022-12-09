The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Wizards will be without Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Delon Wright, Isaiah Todd, Johnny Davis, Devon Dotson and Vernon Carey Jr.

Will Barton and Kristaps Porzingis are both listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Chris Duarte and Daniel Theis.

Myles Turner, Kendall Brown, Isaiah Jackson, James Johnson and Trevelin Queen are all questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Wizards come into the game in struggling.

They had gotten off to a solid start to the season but are 3-7 in their last ten games and in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Currently, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-14 record in their first 25 games.

On the road, the Wizards have gone 3-9 in the 12 games they have played outside of Washington, D.C.

As for the Pacers, they have gotten off to a surprising start to the season with a 13-12 record in 25 games.

They come into the night tied with the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have cooled off, going 4-6, but they are still 7-4 in the 11 games they hosted in Indianapolis.

While the Pacers did not come into the season expected to be a playoff team, they look like a team who will be in contention for a top-six seed.