Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Warriors-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Golden State Warriors at the United Center in Illinois.

One of their best players is on the injury report for the game, as Zach LaVine is probable.

Underdog NBA: "Zach LaVine (hand) listed probable for Sunday."

The former UCLA star enters the day with averages of 23.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 39 games.

He is also shooting 46.4% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA.

In each of the last two seasons, LaVine has made the NBA All-Star Game, and in 2022, he led the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs (their first time in the postseason since 2017).

That said, the Bulls are currently tied for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-24 record in 43 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

The slow start to the season has been disappointing, but they are still in a position to compete for the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Warriors, they are tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-21 record in 42 games.

On the road, the Warriors have struggled with a 4-16 record in 20 games away from the Chase Center.

At home, the Bulls are 11-10 in the 21 games they have hosted at the United Center.