Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Heat-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Heat-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and for the game one of their best players is on the injury report.

Zach LaVine is on the injury report due to a knee injury, but he is listed as probable, which means he will likely play.  

The status of LaVine for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17987780_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Heat-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17700082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_10105830_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17944914_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Evan Mobley's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_16166477_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs And Knicks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17830922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Final Injury Status For Saturday

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17129817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Final Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Finalized Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago