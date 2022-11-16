Skip to main content

Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Louisiana.

For the game, they will be without one of their top players, as Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the second straight game. 

Via Pelicans' reporter Jim Eichenhofer: "Zion Williamson will be sidelined for a second straight game Wednesday, when the New Orleans Pelicans host Chicago at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), due to a right foot contusion. Williamson last played in Saturday’s home victory over Houston." 

The former Duke star is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.

He missed Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but the Pelicans were still able to pull off a 113-102 win. 

Last season, Williamson missed the entire year and has had the start of his NBA carer derailed by injuries. 

Whenever he is on the floor, he is one of the best players in the league (and a borderline superstar), but his availability has been limited. 

The Pelicans come into the night with an 8-6 record in their first 14 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. 

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 4-2 in the six games they have played at home in Louisiana. 

As for the Bulls, they are 6-8 in their first 14 games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak. 

Currently, they are 2-4 in the six games they have played on the road and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

USATSI_19440277
News

Jerami Grant Has Proven To Be The Missing Piece For Trail Blazers

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19261047_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17167962_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17334575_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Heat-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17645447_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Nuggets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17453817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19333553_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Paolo Banchero's Updated Injury Status For Timberwolves-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19358795_168388303_lowres
Injuries

All-Star Ruled Out For Cavs-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17803477_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Celtics-Hawks Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel