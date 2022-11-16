Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Louisiana.

For the game, they will be without one of their top players, as Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the second straight game.

Via Pelicans' reporter Jim Eichenhofer: "Zion Williamson will be sidelined for a second straight game Wednesday, when the New Orleans Pelicans host Chicago at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), due to a right foot contusion. Williamson last played in Saturday’s home victory over Houston."

The former Duke star is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.

He missed Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but the Pelicans were still able to pull off a 113-102 win.

Last season, Williamson missed the entire year and has had the start of his NBA carer derailed by injuries.

Whenever he is on the floor, he is one of the best players in the league (and a borderline superstar), but his availability has been limited.

The Pelicans come into the night with an 8-6 record in their first 14 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 4-2 in the six games they have played at home in Louisiana.

As for the Bulls, they are 6-8 in their first 14 games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Currently, they are 2-4 in the six games they have played on the road and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.