Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game

Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
On Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Louisiana.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the game, as Zion Williamson has been listed as questionable. 

The former Duke star is coming off 26 points, four rebounds and six assists (on 89% shooting from the field) in a win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

Pelicans: "New Orleans’ planned starting lineup for 2022-23 has been intact for each of the past six games, but that streak is in jeopardy, because the Pelicans listed Zion Williamson (right ankle/foot sprain) as questionable for Tuesday’s home game vs. Memphis (6:30 p.m., TNT, WRNO 99.5 FM)."

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season, but this year he has played in 11 games with averages of 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. 

When he is on the floor, he is one of the best players in the NBA, and in 2020-21 he made the All-Star Game and averaged 27.0 points per contest. 

Last season (without Williamson), the Pelicans took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. 

Right now, they are 7-6 in their first 13 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, 

As for the Grizzlies, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-5 record in their first 14 games.

Morant has been off to a fantastic start to the season averaging 28.8 points per contest.

Williamson and Morant were the first two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft. 

