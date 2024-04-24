James Harden Moved Ahead Of Michael Jordan On NBA All-Time List
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Dallas Mavericks in California for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The Clippers lost by a score of 96-93, so the series is now tied up at 1-1.
Despite the loss, James Harden had a solid game with 22 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field in 42 minutes of playing time.
The 2018 MVP also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (1,022) for 12th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Jordan, the next player for Harden to pass will be Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant (1,040).
Harden is in his first season with Los Angeles and helped them finish as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
The ten-time NBA All-Star averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
In addition to the Clippers, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
As for the Mavs, they were led by Luka Doncic, who finished with 32 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/26 from the feild and 5/14 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening when the Mavs host the Clippers in Texas.