Jimmy Butler Makes Instagram Post After 76ers-Heat Game
On Monday night, the Miami Heat hosted the Philadlephia 76ers in Florida.
The Heat won by a score of 106-89 to improve to 6-7 in their first 13 games.
Jimmy Butler (who returned after a four-game absence) led the way with 30 points, ten rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 8/12 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the big game, Butler made a post to Instagram that had over 18,000 likes in less than two hours.
Butler captioned his post: "back at it"
Butler is now averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in nine games.
He is in his sixth season playing for the Heat.
Via The Miami Heat: "Jimmy's return and a big 3rd quarter led by Tyler propelled the team to the comeback win."
With the victory, the Heat improved to 6-7 in their first 13 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 2-3 in the five games they have played at home in Miami.
Following the 76ers, the Heat will play their next game on Sudnay evening when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
As for the 76ers, they dropped to 2-11 in their first 13 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.