Joel Embiid's Current Injury Status For Knicks-76ers Game
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available.
On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the 76ers have listed 2023 MVP Joel Embiid as questionable on the injury report.
Embiid has been on the injury report for each of the first two games of the series, but has played in both games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (injury recovery) listed questionable for Thursday."
Embiid finished Game 2 with 34 points, ten rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 12/29 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The 76ers lost by a score of 104-101, and they trail the Knicks 2-0 in the series.
Embiid only played in 39 regular season games, but he averaged an outstanding 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
The 76ers are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
Last season, they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
As for the Knicks, they were led by Jalen Brunson (in Game 2), who had 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 8/29 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 38 mintues of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also at Wells Fargo Center).