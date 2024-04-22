Joel Embiid's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Knicks Game
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available.
On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will play Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is listed as questionable on the injury report.
He was also listed as questionable for Game 1, but ended up playing and put up 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 8/22 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (injury recovery) listed questionable for Monday."
John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia also added more details (on Sunday).
Via Clark on Sunday: "Sixers coach Nick Nurse said today that Joel Embiid told him his knee is doing pretty good today. Joel is questionable for tomorrow night but he has been questionable since he returned from knee surgery. Nick said he may play Paul Reed with Joel at times to help with rebounding. The Sixers got outrebounded by the Knicks Saturday night 55-33"
Embiid only played in 39 regular season games.
That said, he was outstanding, with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
The Knicks won Game 1 (on Saturday) by a score of 111-104.
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart combined to score 44 points.
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday evening at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.