Joel Embiid's Viral Quote After 76ers-Knicks Game
On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks played a thriller at Madison Square Garden.
The 76ers ended up losing by a score of 104-101, which means they are now in an 0-2 hole in the series.
After the game, 2023 MVP Joel Embiid met with the media and one of his quotes went viral (h/t PHLY Sixers).
Embiid: "We should be 2-0. We're good. We're gonna win this series. We're gonna win this. We know what we gotta fix. We did a better job today, so we're gonna fix it. We're the better team, and we're gonna keep fighting."
Embiid finished his night with 34 points, ten rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 12/29 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The superstar center only played in 39 regular season games, but was outstanding with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
Due to his lack of time on the floor, the 76ers fell to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
On the road, they are now 22-21 in the 43 games they have played away from Philadelphia.
As for the Knicks, they were led by Jalen Brunson, who finished with 24 points and six assists.
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday evening at the Wells Fargo Center.