Key Role Player Could Miss Celtics-Pacers Game 3
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will play Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Indianapolis.
For the game, the Celtics will likely be without a key role player, as Luke Kornet is listed as doubtful.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Jrue Holiday (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE
Luke Kornet (left wrist sprain) - DOUBTFUL
Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) - OUT"
Kornet has been a productive player for the Celtics and finished the regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 70.0% from the field in 63 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Currently, the Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning Game 2 by a score of 126-110.
Kornet only played five minutes before exiting with an injury and he finished with two rebounds.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 2-0 with Game 3 on Sunday in Dallas.
Kornet is in his seventh season in the NBA and has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
He has had two stints with the Celtics (and played part of four seasons with the franchise).