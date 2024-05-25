Fastbreak

Key Role Player Could Miss Celtics-Pacers Game 3

Luke Kornet is on the injury report for Game 3.

May 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will play Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Indianapolis.

For the game, the Celtics will likely be without a key role player, as Luke Kornet is listed as doubtful.

Via The Boston Celtics: "Jrue Holiday (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE
Luke Kornet (left wrist sprain) - DOUBTFUL
Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) - OUT"

Kornet has been a productive player for the Celtics and finished the regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 70.0% from the field in 63 games.

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.

They beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Apr 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) passes the ball against Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, the Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning Game 2 by a score of 126-110.

Kornet only played five minutes before exiting with an injury and he finished with two rebounds.

Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (in Indiana).

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 2-0 with Game 3 on Sunday in Dallas.

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Kornet is in his seventh season in the NBA and has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

He has had two stints with the Celtics (and played part of four seasons with the franchise).

