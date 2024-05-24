Boston Celtics Player Injured In Game 2 Against Pacers
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics are playing the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
During the game, Luke Kornet got injured and went to the locker room.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "After his turnover late in the first quarter, Luke Kornet was shaking his hand and appeared to be in pain, and went back to Boston's locker room after checking out of the game."
Kornet has two rebounds in his first five minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "Oshae Brissett is in the game at center with Luke Kornet still in the locker room, and remains in the game now that Al Horford has checked back in here early in the second."
Kornet finished the regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 70.0% from the field in 63 games.
He is in his seventh season in the NBA and has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics have a 1-0 lead over the Pacers after winning Game 1 (in overtime) by a score of 133-128 (on Tuesday evening in Boston).
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday evening in Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 1-0 with Game 2 on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.