Kyrie Irving's Absurd Finish Went Viral In Mavs-Clippers Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks lost Game 1 of their first-round playoff series to the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 109-97.
Despite the loss, Kyrie Irving had a good game with 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 10/18 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
He also had an excellent highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Irving drove by his defender with an exciting crossover and then finished off an incredible layup at the rim.
Irving is in his second season with Dallas and finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are now 25-17 in the 42 games they have played on the road away from Dallas.
As for the Clippers, they were led by 2018 MVP James Harden, who finished the day with 28 points, two rebounds, eight assists and two blocks while shooting 8/17 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and had a 51-31 record.
At home, the Clippers have gone 26-16 in 42 games.
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday evening (also in Los Angeles).