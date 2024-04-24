Kyrie Irving's Viral Quote After Mavs-Clippers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers (in California) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The game was close, the Mavs won by a score of 96-93.
Luka Doncic led the way with 32 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/26 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
Kyrie Irving also had a good game with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 8/18 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
After the big victory, the 2016 NBA Champion met with the media and one his quotes went viral (the full clip can be watched via the NBA).
Irving: "I think failure will inspire you more than you can imagine. Not being able to make the playoffs last year definitely hurt, brought a lot of pain. The only way I felt other than doing my prayer and meditation but being able to express some of those emotions was going on the basketball court."
The Clippers won Game 1, so the series is now tied at 1-1, as the teams head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
Game 3 will be on Friday evening.
Irving is in his second year with Dallas and finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the feild and 41.1% from the three-point range.