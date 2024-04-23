LeBron James' Absurd Block Went Viral In Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado).
During the first half, LeBron James had a huge block that got a lot of views on social media.
Jamal Murray went up for a layup and James met him at the rim for the rejection.
Via The NBA: "LEBRON WITH THE UNREAL REJECTION"
James had 12 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 22 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers lost Game 1 (on Saturday) by a score of 114-103.
James had 27 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/16 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
At 39, he still remains one of the best (and most exciting) players in the NBA.
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference after beating Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament (they went 47-35 during the regular season).
Last season, they were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.
As for the Nuggets, they are coming off another excellent regular season where they finished as the second seed with a 57-25 record.
Last year, (after defeating the Lakers), they beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to win the title.
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday evening when the teams face off in Los Angeles, California.