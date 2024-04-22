LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
UPDATE: LeBron James is available (h/t Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation).
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.
For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should available.
Via RotoWire: "LeBron James: Probable for Game 2"
The Lakers are coming off 114-103 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 (on Saturday).
James had 27 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/16 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
At 39, he still remains among the best players in the league and is coming off a strong regular season where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and had a 47-35 record (they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament).
That said, they have lost their last nine games to the Nuggets, so they will need to overcome their struggles to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.
As for the Nuggets, they had an excellent second half in Game 1 that was powered by Nikola Jokic finishing his night with 32 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 15/23 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range.
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.